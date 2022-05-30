Kazakhstani grabs bronze in 10m air rifle event at Shooting World Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Islam Usseinov of Kazakhstan hauled bronze in the 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's Islam Usseinov finished third in the 10m air rifle competition at the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan, scoring 260.5 points.

Miran Maričić of Croatia and Lazar Kovačević of Serbia finished first and second, respectively.

The ISSF World Cup is set to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, till June 7, 2022.



