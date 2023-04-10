Kazakhstani grabs Greco-Roman silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Tursynov settled for silver after losing the 87kg Greco-Roman final bout against Naser Alizadeh from Iran.
Earlier at the tournament, Kazakhstani wrestlers Amangali Bekbolatov (55kg), Mukhamedali Mamyrbek (63kg), and Alimkhan Syzdykov (130kg) claimed the Greco-Roman bronze.
Earlier it was reported that Astana city is to host the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships at the arena of the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace from April 9 through 14.
30 athletes, including eminent ones, are to represent Kazakhstan in men’s freestyle, men’s Greco-Roman, and women’s freestyle events.
According to the Committee on Sport and Physical Education of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships first-place winners are to receive 2,300 US dollars. The runners-up are to get 1,400 US dollars, whereas the third-place finishers are to get 900 US dollars. The same prize money is to be paid to coaches.
The 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships is a part of preparations for the World Wrestling Championships to be held in Belgrade, where wrestlers will get a chance to win 90 quotas for the 2024 Summer Olympics.