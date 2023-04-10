Kazakhstani grabs Greco-Roman silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Tursynov of Kazakhstan claimed the Greco-Roman silver at the ongoing 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Tursynov settled for silver after losing the 87kg Greco-Roman final bout against Naser Alizadeh from Iran.

Earlier at the tournament, Kazakhstani wrestlers Amangali Bekbolatov (55kg), Mukhamedali Mamyrbek (63kg), and Alimkhan Syzdykov (130kg) claimed the Greco-Roman bronze.

Earlier it was reported that Astana city is to host the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships at the arena of the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace from April 9 through 14.

30 athletes, including eminent ones, are to represent Kazakhstan in men’s freestyle, men’s Greco-Roman, and women’s freestyle events.

According to the Committee on Sport and Physical Education of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships first-place winners are to receive 2,300 US dollars. The runners-up are to get 1,400 US dollars, whereas the third-place finishers are to get 900 US dollars. The same prize money is to be paid to coaches.

The 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships is a part of preparations for the World Wrestling Championships to be held in Belgrade, where wrestlers will get a chance to win 90 quotas for the 2024 Summer Olympics.