Kazakhstani grabs silver and gold at World Table Tennis Youth Contender event in Oman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan won two medals at the 2021 World Table Tennis Youth Contender event in Muscat, Oman, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

On Monday, the Kazakhstan won silver at the U-17 men’s singles event at the 2021 WTT Youth Contender Muscat. He also claimed gold at the U-15 men’s singles event.

Notably, the tournament brought together players from 15 countries.