Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler wins bronze without fight at Asian Games 2023

Kazakhstan’s Azat Sadykov claimed the men’s 77kg Greco-Roman bronze after his opponent Cambodian Keo Sophak withdrew from the tournament due to an injury.

Kazakhstan has so far claimed 49 medals, including five gold, 11 silver, and 33 bronze ones, at the Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China.