    17:38, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler wins bronze without fight at Asian Games 2023

    sport
    Photo: sports.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Azat Sadykov won the 77kg bronze without having to fight his opponent at the 19th Asian Games, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Kazakhstan’s Azat Sadykov claimed the men’s 77kg Greco-Roman bronze after his opponent Cambodian Keo Sophak withdrew from the tournament due to an injury.

    Kazakhstan has so far claimed 49 medals, including five gold, 11 silver, and 33 bronze ones, at the Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China.

    Sport
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
