Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestling team 2nd in Asian U-20 Championship standings

Kazakhstan hauled two gold, four silver and three bronze medals at the Asian U-20 Championship in Greco-Roman wrestling held in the Thai city of Si Racha, Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee reports.

Yusuf Ashrapov and Yerasyl Zhenis brought Kazakhstan gold medals.

Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers Arsen Dzhuma, Baglan Kuanyshev, Rakhat Berzhanov and Dzhokhara Uzarova became silver medalists of the U20 Asian Championships.

Winning bronze for Kazakhstan were Aibek Aitbekov, Taiym Amangeldy and Dias Seiitkaliyev.

With a total of 185 points, Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team finished second in the Asian U-20 Championship standings, second only to the Iranian squad.