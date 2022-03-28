EN
    16:08, 28 March 2022

    Kazakhstani gymnast Elzhana Taniyeva hauls bronze in Spain

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Elzhana Taniyeva won a bronze medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Marbella, Spain, Kazinfrom cites Olympic.kz.

    According to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, gymnast Elzhana Taniyeva claimed bronze in exercises with clubs at the Grand Prix Marbella 2022.

    The Kazakhstani won her second medal in the season. Earlier she was second at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Moscow, Russia.



