Kazakhstani gymnast pockets second medal at World Challenge Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Milad Karimi won his second medal at the International Gymnastics Federation World Challenge Cup in Koper, Slovenia. This time, he turned in a fine performance in the uneven bars event, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Having scored 14.350 points, he came in second. Frank Baines of the UK topped the podium (14,450). Ilias Georgiou of Cyprus, who scored 14,150 points, earned bronze.



Karimi also finished eighth in the vault.



Thus, the Kazakh team won three silver medals. The day before, the medals were claimed by Milad Karimi (floor exercise) and Ilyas Azizov (pommel horse event).