TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:45, 06 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani gymnast second at FIG World Challenge Cup event in Slovenia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Farukh Nabiyev of Kazakhstan was second on the uneven bars at the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics FIG World Challenge Cup event in Koper, Slovenia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Nabiyev of Kazakhstan took second place after scoring a total of 14,350 points.

    With 14,500 points, Turkish Serkan Demir was first. The third-best result belonged to Mario Macchiati from Italy – 14,250 points.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
