Kazakhstani gymnast secures silver at World Challenge Cup in Slovenia

The Kazakhstani artistic gymnastics team participated in the 2024 Koper World Challenge Cup in Slovenia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Diyas Toishybek achieved the highest individual score in the team, winning silver in the pommel horse event with the score of 14.150 points. Ukraine's Illia Kovtun (14.900 points) claimed gold, with Croatia's Mateo Zugec won the bronze medal.

Additionally, athletes from Kazakhstan reached the finals in four exercises. Roman Mamenov finished sixth in the uneven bars event and was seventh in the vault exercise.

Diyas Toishybek was among the top seven in the horizontal bar finals.