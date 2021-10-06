EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:29, 06 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani gymnast wins 3 bronze medals at int'l tournament in Moscow

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Elzhana Taniyeva hauled three medals at the Olympico Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Taniyeva scored three bronze medals in the Individual Final. Gold and silver went to Russian Dina Averina and Arina Averina.

    Taniyeva also earned bronze in the Group All-Round Final.

    The international event was held at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Palace named after Irina Viner-Usmanova.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!