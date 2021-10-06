Kazakhstani gymnast wins 3 bronze medals at int'l tournament in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Elzhana Taniyeva hauled three medals at the Olympico Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Taniyeva scored three bronze medals in the Individual Final. Gold and silver went to Russian Dina Averina and Arina Averina.

Taniyeva also earned bronze in the Group All-Round Final.

The international event was held at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Palace named after Irina Viner-Usmanova.