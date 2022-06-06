Kazakhstani gymnasts 6th in hoop finals in Pesaro

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elzhana Taniyeva finished 8th in the individual hoop and landed 5th in the ribbon finals at the Fig Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Pesaro 2022, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Notably, for the first time ever the Kazakh gymnasts vied for the top honors in the group competitions. They claimed 6th place in the group hoop finals and were 8th in the ball and ribbon finals.