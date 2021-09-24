13:13, 24 September 2021 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani handball team to compete for bronze at Asian Women's Handball Championship
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s women’s handball team is to compete for bronze at Asian Women's Handball Championship in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
In the semi-final match Kazakhstan’s team was defeated by the squad from Japan 24-38. The Kazakhstani handball players are to compete for the third place at the Asian Women's Handball Championship.