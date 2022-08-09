EN
    15:15, 09 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani hauls table tennis bronze at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Zholudev won bronze in Men’s table tennis at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games underway in Konya, Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    On his way to the semifinals, Zholudev eliminated table tennis players from Saudi Arabia and Senegal.

    In the semifinal-match the Kazakhstani succumbed to 2020 Tokyo Olympics participant Iranian Nima Alamian, lost and settled for bronze.


