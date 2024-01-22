Kazakhstani hockey players net 12 goals in one match at Winter Youth Olympics

Kazakhstani hockey players left no chances to Chinese Taipei in Men’s 3 on 3 tournament at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh squad hammered their opponents with a score of 14:2.

After five matches at the Winter Youth Olympics Team Kazakhstan’s national hockey team is ranked 5th with 6 points. Chinese Taipei is placed 8th with 0 points.

Tomorrow the Kazakh hockey players will face national teams of Spain and Great Britain.