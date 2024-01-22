EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:51, 22 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani hockey players net 12 goals in one match at Winter Youth Olympics

    Hockey
    Photo credit: Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani hockey players left no chances to Chinese Taipei in Men’s 3 on 3 tournament at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh squad hammered their opponents with a score of 14:2.

    After five matches at the Winter Youth Olympics Team Kazakhstan’s national hockey team is ranked 5th with 6 points. Chinese Taipei is placed 8th with 0 points.

    Tomorrow the Kazakh hockey players will face national teams of Spain and Great Britain.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!