    11:04, 03 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani holidaymaker dies in Turkey after 3 weeks in coma

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A citizen of Kazakhstan has died in a hospital in Turkey after spending nearly 3 weeks in coma.

    According to reports, Konstantin Ivanov, 22, sustained severe head injuries in a road accident on June 9 while on vacation in Turkey. He underwent brain surgery following the car collision in Antalya, but passed away on Thursday without recovering consciousness. His friends organized a bike ride in his memory in Kostanay the same day.

