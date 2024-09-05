Kazakhstani hotels post record number of visitors

Kazakhstani hotels have served a record 4 million people in the first half of the year, 400 thousand more than in the same period of last year, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the National Statistics Bureau, Kazakhstani hotels have reached this milestone for the first time since 2014, with the total revenue exceeding 121 billion tenge, which is about 30 thousand tenge per person.

It was reported that a mere 14% of the hotel guests were foreigners, and the rest were Kazakhstani nationals.

Russians made up the bulk of foreign hotel guests – 233 thousand people (compared to 186 thousand in 2023).

Kazakhstan saw the biggest increase in tourists from India, with the number of hotel guests from the country doubling to 54 thousand people in the first six months of this year (22 thousand people in 2023).

Earlier it was reported that the number of search queries for plane tickets to Kazakhstan, including domestic flights, had risen by 13.4% year-over-year in October 2023 and September 2024, just two weeks before the start of the World Nomad Games in Astana. The most significant increase of 24.5% was recorded in July this year.

To note, Dove Travel, an Italian leading tourism magazine, had previously included Kazakhstan among the top 10 destinations for travel.