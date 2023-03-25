Kazakhstani Ibragimova clinches silver at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Karina Ibragimova lost to Italy’s Irma Testa in the 57 kg weight category final bout at the now-running IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Thus, Karina bagged silver medal at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Karina Ibragimova twice bagged bronze at the World Championships in 2018 and 2022. Last year Karina clinched gold at the Asian Championships.