Kazakhstani Ilyin wins gold at International Solidarity Championships

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Ilya Ilyin won a gold medal at the VI International Solidarity Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform learnt from the National Weightlifting Federation.

In men's 102kg weight division, Ilyin Ilyin grabbed a gold medal with the score 355kg (160+195). Fares Elbakh from Qatar with the result 353kg (159+194) stands the second. Uzbek sportsman Umarbek Shokhnazarov with the result 341kg (155+186) ranks the third.

Earlier, Igor Son brought a gold medal for the Kazakh team in a 61kg weight category. His result is 286kg (130+156).