11:49, 24 May 2021 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani Imanbek wins Top Dance/Electronic Song at Billboard Awards
NUR-SULTAN. KAZIFORM - Kazakhstani Imanbek Zeikenov won the Top Dance/Electronic Song category at Billboard Awards for his remix of SAINt JHN’s «Roses», Kazinform reports.
Grammy Award-winning Kazakhstani Imanbek Zeikenov took to his Instagram account to announce that won the Top Dance/Electronic Song category at Billboard Awards.
«Just got Billboard Award for Roses! +1 to collection!» reads Imanbek’s post on Instagram.
On March 15, 2021, Kazakhstani Imanbek won Grammy in the Best Remixed Recording nomination for his remix of SAINt JHN’s Roses.