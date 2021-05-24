EN
    Kazakhstani Imanbek wins Top Dance/Electronic Song at Billboard Awards

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZIFORM - Kazakhstani Imanbek Zeikenov won the Top Dance/Electronic Song category at Billboard Awards for his remix of SAINt JHN’s «Roses», Kazinform reports.

    Grammy Award-winning Kazakhstani Imanbek Zeikenov took to his Instagram account to announce that won the Top Dance/Electronic Song category at Billboard Awards.

    «Just got Billboard Award for Roses! +1 to collection!» reads Imanbek’s post on Instagram.

    On March 15, 2021, Kazakhstani Imanbek won Grammy in the Best Remixed Recording nomination for his remix of SAINt JHN’s Roses.


