Kazakhstani Imanbek wins Top Dance/Electronic Song at Billboard Awards

Grammy Award-winning Kazakhstani Imanbek Zeikenov took to his Instagram account to announce that won the Top Dance/Electronic Song category at Billboard Awards.

«Just got Billboard Award for Roses! +1 to collection!» reads Imanbek’s post on Instagram.

On March 15, 2021, Kazakhstani Imanbek won Grammy in the Best Remixed Recording nomination for his remix of SAINt JHN’s Roses.