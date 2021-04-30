EN
    18:16, 30 April 2021

    Kazakhstani invents special bracelet for blind

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The winner of the 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan project Damir Nurkezhanov invented at his private robotic science school a special bracelet for blind people, Kazinform reports.

    The 23-year-old Damir Nurkezhanov founded the robotic science school in Taldykorgan. He jointly with his pupils invented a unique technology to improve the quality of lives of visually impaired people who use canes. The bracelet helps detect obstacles some 3 meters in front of.


