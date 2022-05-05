Kazakhstani, Israeli scholars to come together in fight against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Implementation of joint research works in the field of the rehabilitation of patients with the post-COVID-19 syndrome was the topic of discussion during the Kazakh delegation’s visit to Israel, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

According to the Kazakh Health Ministry, over 1.5 thousand Kazakhstanis are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan. In total, above 1.3mln people have been treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since March 2020.

«Joint studies on the impact of COVID-19 on the course of infectious and non-infectious diseases was one of the topics of the discussion,» said Kamalzhan Nadyrov, Chairman of the Board – rector of the Astana Medical University.

The visit’s focus was the familiarization with the work of the leading universities of Israel – Tel-Aviv, Jerusalem – and the consideration of strategic partnership.

Consideration of creating joint educational programs at the Astana Medical University, including dual diploma and MBA, will elevate the training of doctors and nurses to a more quality level,» said the rector.

As part of the meeting with the director of the international cooperation department of the Health Ministry of Israel Dr.Asher Salmon, recognition of the Astana Medical University’s diploma by the Health Ministry of Israel was discussed.

Within the visit, the organization of academic mobility programs, that is student and university teacher internships at Israeli clinics, as well as invitation of Israeli university teachers as visiting professors were touched upon.

Start of joint projects to prepare PhD and post-doctoral students at the Jerusalem University was debated.

As for the creation and development of a university hospital infrastructure, a memorandum of cooperation was signed with the Sheba Medical Center to prepare qualified personnel, hold joint clinical studies, as well as introduce advanced medical technologies.

Opening of a branch of the Hadassah Hospital in Nur-Sultan city was discussed at a meeting with the leadership of the hospital.