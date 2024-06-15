Kazakhstani IT companies showcase their developments in Astana

Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Nurlan Baibazarov and Digital Development Minister Zhasulan Madiyev visited the IT startups Astana Hub international techno park to get acquainted with the domestic projects, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government of Kazakhstan.

As of today, some 1,500 IT companies are registered at the Astana Hub. Of which 400 are with foreign participation.

For example, Alaqan startup is a contact-free payment by scanning the patterns of veins in your palm. The project was introduced in 2020. It has three products: Alaqan Pay, Alaqan Mektep and Alaqan HR. It boasts 100,000 active users, 1.2 million monthly identifications and 300,000 US dollars in attracted investments.

Besides, the CodiPlay project developed by a promising Kazakhstani EdTech startup aimed at global expansion, was presented there. AI and virtual reality-assisted project connects schools in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, and the UK to its system.

The meeting held at the Astana Hub focused on startups support measures, commercialization of certain innovation projects and venture financing of startups in line with the President’s task to increase IT services exports up to 1 billion US dollars.