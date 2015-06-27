Kazakhstani, Italian businessmen work together as partners - Nazarbayev

MILAN. KAZINFORM - Italian businessmen display great interest in Kazakhstan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said today while addressing the Kazakhstani-Italian Business Forum in Milan.

"We welcome the interest that the Italian businessmen display towards Kazakhstan. I was told that nearly 500 Italian companies had expressed their wish to participate in the forum. Unfortunately, we could invite only 200. But I look forward to meet with other 300 companies anytime and discuss possible cooperation," President Nazarbayev told participants of the forum. The Head of State noted that many Italian businessmen who are in attendance at the forum work in Kazakhstan and know its potential. "We very much appreciate your trust and our candid dialogue and cooperation. Despite current developments in the global economy, we build plans together, create opportunities for business and work as partners," President Nazarbayev added.