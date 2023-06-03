EN
    10:39, 03 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani judoka claims bronze at IJF Dushanbe Grand Prix

    None
    Photo: sports.kz
    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Kazkahstan's Sungat Zhubatkan hauled a bronze medal at the first IJF Grand Prix in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani judoka Sungat Zhubatkan won bronze in the 66kg consolation final of the IJF Dushanbe Grand Prix. The Kazakhstani athlete defeated Spanish judoka Adrian Nieto Chinarro by ippon.

    The tournament, which brought together 315 athletes from 40 countries, will run through June 4.


    Judo Kazakhstan Sport
