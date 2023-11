ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's female judoka Galbadrah Otgontsetseg (48 kg) won a bronze medal in China Grand Prix, Kazakh Judo Federation says.

Aibek Imashev showed the fifth result in men's fight. The first day of the tournament saw the fights in 60-66 kg (men) and 48-52 kg (women) categories. Tomorrow's bouts will be broadcast live by KazSport TV Channel.