Kazakhstani judoka Magzhan Shamshadin claims gold at Astana Grand Slam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Magzhan Shamshadin won a gold medal at the World Judo Grand Slam tournament in Astana, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Magzhan Shamshadin of Kazakhstan beat Cedric Revol of France in the men’s -70kg category with a golden score in the final of the IJF Judo Grand Prix in the Kazakh capital.

Earlier Kazakhstani Galiya Tynbayeva lost in the third-place bout in the women’s -48kg event.