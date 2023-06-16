EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:13, 16 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani judoka Magzhan Shamshadin claims gold at Astana Grand Slam

    None
    Фото: Қазақстан дзюдо федерациясы
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Magzhan Shamshadin won a gold medal at the World Judo Grand Slam tournament in Astana, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Magzhan Shamshadin of Kazakhstan beat Cedric Revol of France in the men’s -70kg category with a golden score in the final of the IJF Judo Grand Prix in the Kazakh capital.

    Earlier Kazakhstani Galiya Tynbayeva lost in the third-place bout in the women’s -48kg event.


    Tags:
    Judo Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!