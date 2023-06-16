20:13, 16 June 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani judoka Magzhan Shamshadin claims gold at Astana Grand Slam
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka Magzhan Shamshadin won a gold medal at the World Judo Grand Slam tournament in Astana, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.
Magzhan Shamshadin of Kazakhstan beat Cedric Revol of France in the men’s -70kg category with a golden score in the final of the IJF Judo Grand Prix in the Kazakh capital.
Earlier Kazakhstani Galiya Tynbayeva lost in the third-place bout in the women’s -48kg event.