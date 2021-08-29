Kazakhstani judoka pockets 3rd silver at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Zarina Baibatina the silver medal in the women’s 70 kg judo finals at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, the official website of the Games reads.

In the final bout Baibatina was defeated by Dursadaf Karimova of Azerbaijan. Thus, the Kazakh judoka added the fourth medal to the country’s tally.

As earlier reported, in the semifinals Baibatina beat Italy’s Karolina Kosta.

It is noteworthy, Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games.

Kazakh judoka Anuar Sariyev grabbed silver in the men’s 60 kg event, while judoka Temirzhan Daulet won the silver medal in the men’s 73 kg finals. Besides, Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev won gold in the men’s 54 kg powerlifting finals.

In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in a total, one gold and one silver.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.