    16:10, 29 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani judoka triumphs at Senior European Cup in Portugal

    None
    Photo: instagram.com/atyrausport
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judoka from Atyrau Kanat Seiilkhan claimed gold at the Senior Judo European Cup event in Porto, Portugal, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Atyrau region’s physical culture and sports department.

    The Kazakhstani beat a judoka from Portugal in the final of the tournament.

    The Senior European Cup 202 held from on August 26-27 in Portugal, Gaia, brought together 206 judokas from 26 countries.


