Kazakhstani judokas claim 5 medals at Junior European Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judokas won one gold, three silver, and one bronze medals at the Junior European Cup 2022 held in Poznan, Poland, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Merei Markhanbetov of Kazakhstan clinched 60kg gold. Three Kazakhstanis Nurkanat Serikbayev (60kg), Nursultan Zaizagaliyev (66kg), and Zhurkamyrza Shukirbekov (100kg) took home silver. Nursultan Zhubatkan won a bronze medal.

The Junior European Judo Cup 2022 took place on April 23-24 in Poznan, Poland.