Kazakhstani judokas claim 6 medals at European Cup in Austria

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's young judo players won six medals at the Junior European Cup in Graz, Austria, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh junior judo team claimed a total of six medals, two gold, two silver, and two bronze, ranked second after Japan in the overall medal tally.

Kazakhstan's Nurkanat Serikbayev and Nursultan Zaizagaliyev won 60kg and 66kg gold medals, respectively. Merei Markhanbetov (60kg) and Aida Toishibekova (78kg) settled for silver. Maxim Meirlan (81kg) and Yesmigul Kuyulova (63kg) took home bronze.