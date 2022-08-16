Kazakhstani junior tennis players up in updated ITF world rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Updated ITF U18 world rankings have been issued, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Maksim Batyutenko jumped 16 spots to 59th in the latest ITF U18 men's world ranking. Vitali Zatsepin of Kazakhstan landed at 498th place climbing 90 spots after his successful appearance at the tennis tournament in Dushanbe.

Kazakhstani female junior tennis player Aruzhan Sagandykova for the first time in her career made it to the top 60 of the ranking. She now takes 51st place. Her compatriot Sandugash Kenzhibayeva now ranks 65th, 24 spots up.

Zhanel Russtemova and Yerkezhan Arysstanbekova are placed 128th and 179th in the ITF U18 women’s world ranking.

Photo: ktf.kz







