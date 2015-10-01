Kazakhstani juniors became champions of Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championships in China

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Students of junior sports school "Zhasybai" have become the winners of the Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championships Linan, Hangzhou, China.

According to the press service of Ekibastuz administration office, gold medals went to men's group consisting of Akezhan Anvarov, Baurzhan Dyussenov, Pavel Varlamov, Dmitry Bezrukov and to men's pair which included Nikita Lepekhin and Arystan Uralbayev. The young athletes are coached by world-class athlete in sports acrobatics Konstantin Osolodkov.