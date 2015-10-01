EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:40, 01 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani juniors became champions of Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championships in China

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Students of junior sports school "Zhasybai" have become the winners of the Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championships Linan, Hangzhou, China.

    According to the press service of Ekibastuz administration office, gold medals went to men's group consisting of Akezhan Anvarov, Baurzhan Dyussenov, Pavel Varlamov, Dmitry Bezrukov and to men's pair which included Nikita Lepekhin and Arystan Uralbayev. The young athletes are coached by world-class athlete in sports acrobatics Konstantin Osolodkov.

    Tags:
    Sport Kazakhstan and China Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!