Kazakhstani Kairat Zakiryanov joins FISU Executive Committee

Head of the Kazakhstan University Sports Federation Kairat Zakiryanov has become a member and assessor of the Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) for 2015-2019.

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach congratulated professor Zakiryanov on his election and wished him further success. Kairat Zakiryanov and other members of the FISU Executive Committee 2015-2019 were elected at the 34th FISU General Assembly in Lausanne, Switzerland. Russian Oleg Matytsin became the President of the committee. Prof. Zakiryanov is renowned for his promotion of university sports in Kazakhstan and abroad.