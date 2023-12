Kazakhstani karateka Laura Alikul claimed silver at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani won a silver medal after being defeated by two-time Asian Games medalist Li Qiaoqiao 0-4 in the final of the women’s 68kg karate event.

The Asian Games 2023 are to run through October 8.