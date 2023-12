KONYA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan karate practitioner Sofia Berultseva hauled gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 in Konya, Turkiye, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan karateka Sofia Berultseva claimed the gold after defeating Turkish Meltem Akyol in the 68kg final.

Her compatriot Assel Kanai won bronze in the category of 61kg.









Photo: oly mpic.kz