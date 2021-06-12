EN
    12:12, 12 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani karateka Zhangbyrbay earns Olympic license

    PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani karateka Moldir Zhangbyrbay collected the Olympic license for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics at the 2021 Karate World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Paris, France, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Zhangbyrbay earned her license in Women’s -55kg weight category by winning silver at the qualification tournament in France.

    It is worth mentioning that Ivet Goranova outperformed the Kazakhstani in their weight class and hauled gold. Bronze went to Russian karateka Anna Chernysheva.

    Earlier another Kazakhstani karateka Darkhan Assadilov booked his Olympic license.

    Kazakhstan’s national team now has 67 Olympic licenses in 25 sports.


