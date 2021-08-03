Kazakhstani kayakers 4th in 1,000m Final B at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis Sergey and Timofey Yemelyanov finished fourth in the Men’s Canoe Double 1,000m Final B at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Sergey and Timofey Yemelyanov of Kazakhstan finished fourth with a time of 3:32.873 in the Men’s Canoe Double 1,000m Final B. The Yemelyanov brothers were ranked 12th overall.

Kazakhstan has so far won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.