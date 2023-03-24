Kazakhstani Khalzova defeated at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Valentina Khalzova lost at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships semifinals underway in New Delhi, India, Kazinform reports referring to Sports.kz.

In the semifinals Khalzova met Australia’s Caitlin Parker and was defeated by the unanimous decision. As a result, she sealed bronze medal.

In 2016 Khalzova won gold at the World Boxing Championships in Astana. Last year she bagged bronze at the World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.