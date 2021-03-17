EN
    12:01, 17 March 2021

    Kazakhstani Khalzova scores first victory at Istanbul Bosphorus Boxing Tournament

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The Istanbul Bosphorus Boxing Tournament kicked off in Istanbul.

    Kazakhstani Valentina Khalzova scored her first victory at the international women’s boxing tournament in Turkey, the Kazakh Boxing Federation’s press service reports.

    In the first bout Khalzova defeated Ainur Rzayeva of Azerbaijan in the 75 kg weight category. Another Kazakhstani boxer, Nadezhda Ryabets, pulled out from the tournament due to an injury.


