Kazakhstani Krestova out of Ladies' 500m race in PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani short-track speed skaters continue their participation in the PyeongChang Olympics 2018, Kazinform reports.

Anastassiya Krestova was 4th on Heat 5 in Ladies' 500m race. With her result of 43.814, she didn't qualify for the Ladies' 500m quarterfinals.



Earlier Kazinform reported that short-track speed skaters Denis Nikisha and Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev's results in the Men's 1,500m race were not enough to advance to the semifinals.