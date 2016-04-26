EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:35, 26 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Kukushkin breezes into BMW Open second round

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has strolled into the second round of the ATP's BMW Open in Munich, Germany today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin's opponent Russian Evgeny Donskoy retired, being 6-2, 3-0 down in the opening match.

    In the second-round match the Kazakhstani will face off either fifth-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini or German wildcard Maximilian Marterer.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €460,000.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!