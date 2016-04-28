Kazakhstani Kukushkin crashes out of BMW Open in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the ATP's BMW Open in Munich, Germany with the prize fund exceeding €460,000.

The 28-year-old Kukushkin was stunned by 5th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini in straight sets 3-6, 5-7.

It is worth mentioning that world №30 Fognini has failed to beat the Kazakhstani in two of their recent encounters in Moscow in 2009 and 2014.

Next up for Fognini is Slovak Jozef Kovalik who routed Dutch Igor Sijsling in the second-round match.

Source: ATP