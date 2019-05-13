Kazakhstani Kukushkin down in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin lost 7 lines in the updated ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

This week Kukushkin slid to №47 of the rankings. Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan preserved the 94th spot in the ATP rankings. Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Nedovyesov climbed 15 spots and landed the 194th line.



Nothing has changed in the top 3 with Serb Novak Djokovic dominating the rankings. Coming in second is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Swiss Roger Federer is third.