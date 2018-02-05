EN
    10:11, 05 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Kukushkin keeps his spot in ATP rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has retained his spot in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The only Kazakh male tennis player remains world №73.

    Another Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik lost one spot and slid to №132 in the rankings.

    Top three players in the world are namely Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Marin Cilic, respectively.

    It is to be recalled that Kukushkin helped Team Kazakhstan advance to the Davis Cup quarterfinal past the Swiss squad this weekend.

