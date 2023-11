ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin was eliminated in the opening match of the 2016 Roland Garros in Paris, France.

He was toppled by French Adrian Mannarino in four sets 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6.

It is worth mentioning that Mannarino is ranked 18 spots in the ATP ranking than the Kazakhstani.

He will next face the 8th-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada.