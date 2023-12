MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin, World No. 68, lost in the men’s singles first-round clashes to Marc Polmans at the Australian Open 2020 underway in Melbourne, Sports.kz reports.

The four-hour match ended 6:4, 6:3, 4:6, 6:7, 6:4.

In the second round Australia's Marc Polmans will fight against Dušan Lajovic of Serbia on January 22.