Kazakhstani Kukushkin out of ATP Top 45

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost several spots in the updated ATP ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin slid two spots down and crashed out of the ATP’s Top 45 to №46. Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan retained the 70th line of the ranking.

Alexander Nedovyesov and Dmitry Popko rose in the ranking to №225 and №262, respectively.

The top 3 of the ranking remain the same with Serb Novak Djokovic at the top and Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer placed 2nd and 3rd.