EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:45, 15 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Kukushkin propels into ATP Top 50

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan climbed 13 spots in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    After reaching the fourth round of the Wimbledon 2019, Kukushkin propelled in the ATP rankings, landing the 45th spot. Recall that he lost to Japanese Kei Nishikori.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik slid one spot down from the 82nd to 83rd place.

    Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the rankings where Serb Novak Djokovic is still №1 in the world after winning the Wimbledon 2019 title. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!