Kazakhstani Kukushkin propels into ATP Top 50

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan climbed 13 spots in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After reaching the fourth round of the Wimbledon 2019, Kukushkin propelled in the ATP rankings, landing the 45th spot. Recall that he lost to Japanese Kei Nishikori.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik slid one spot down from the 82nd to 83rd place.

Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the rankings where Serb Novak Djokovic is still №1 in the world after winning the Wimbledon 2019 title. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.