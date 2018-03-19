EN
    09:39, 19 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Kukushkin rises in ATP rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan rose in the updated ATP rankings after securing the Irving Challenger win this past weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    After the win, the 30-year-old Kukushkin climbed six spots up to №83. Another Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik lost two lines and slid to №145.

    Swiss Roger Federer remains world's №1 in tennis. Spain's Rafael Nadal and Croatian Marin Cilic are ranked second and third respectively.

