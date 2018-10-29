Kazakhstani Kukushkin skyrockets in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kuksuhkin has skyrocketed in the updated ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin climbed 17 spots up to №54 of the rankings after advancing to the semifinals of the ATP tournament in Austria where he was eliminated by Japanese Kei Nishikori in straight sets.



Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov moved one spot up to №241, while Alexander Bublik, on the contrary, lost one line sliding to №248.



In the top 3 world №1 Rafael Nadal is followed by Serb Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.